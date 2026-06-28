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Previous
Photo 2564
Statue in sunlight
I liked the way the sunlight touched the statue and reflected on the lens of my phone.
No theme week
@jacqbb
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2634
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92
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16
following
702% complete
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Photo Details
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6
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
29th June 2026 10:03am
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Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 29th, 2026
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