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Photo 2566
Blue Hour Cheat
Too late to go out somewhere interesting, too early to get up too.
Lights come on in the garden when blue hour happens, so this is all I've got
Theme -bluehour
Tired photographer - Jackie
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
4th July 2026 9:53pm
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jrdr26
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darkroom-bluehour
Suzanne
ace
Pretty nice for a tired shot and creative response to the prompt!
July 4th, 2026
Susan
ace
Very creative. It works
July 4th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2026
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