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Blossom From Where I Sit in Black and White by thedarkroom
Photo 2576

Blossom From Where I Sit in Black and White

ossom in Black and White - From Where I Sit
Ah yes, the lazy photographer at play. The grocery store floral arrangement sits on the table and I sit next to it. No theme week here at The Darkroom. Saturday poster - Madeline @granagringa
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

thedarkroom

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@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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