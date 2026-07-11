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Photo 2576
Blossom From Where I Sit in Black and White
ossom in Black and White - From Where I Sit
Ah yes, the lazy photographer at play. The grocery store floral arrangement sits on the table and I sit next to it. No theme week here at The Darkroom. Saturday poster - Madeline
@granagringa
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2646
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th July 2026 2:32pm
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b&w
,
flower
,
macro
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blossom
,
floral
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black&white
,
monotone
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