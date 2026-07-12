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Previous
Photo 2577
Strolling through Utrecht
Lots of people were paddling on the Singel (a canal around the inner city of Utrecht) a we saw a replica of a medieval crane. Because of the trees it was doable….. it’s another very hot day. No theme week
@jacqbb
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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thedarkroom
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@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
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Album
Darkroom
Taken
12th July 2026 3:14pm
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 12th, 2026
Anne
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Interesting look at Utrecht Jacqueline
July 12th, 2026
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