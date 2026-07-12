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Strolling through Utrecht by thedarkroom
Photo 2577

Strolling through Utrecht

Lots of people were paddling on the Singel (a canal around the inner city of Utrecht) a we saw a replica of a medieval crane. Because of the trees it was doable….. it’s another very hot day. No theme week @jacqbb
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2026  
Anne ace
Interesting look at Utrecht Jacqueline
July 12th, 2026  
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