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Expensive Fly Food by thedarkroom
Photo 2578

Expensive Fly Food

I dropped a slice of Parma Ham on the patio, the flies pounced very quickly.

Wasteful photographer - Jackie
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Anne ace
I really hate flies! Great start to this weeks theme though
July 13th, 2026  
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