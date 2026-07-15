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Previous
Photo 2579
Preying Mantis
The theme this week is insects. Join us with your image of a bee, a grasshopper, a fly, a spider….
Debbie
@shutterbug49
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2649
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92
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16
following
706% complete
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
14th July 2026 11:28am
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darkroom-insects
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