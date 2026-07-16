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Not strictly an insect! by thedarkroom
Photo 2580

Not strictly an insect!

Hoping that other creepy crawlies are allowed! The oak tree had lots of these caterpillars on some of its leaves. They were munching through them fast. For the theme ‘insects’ this week @365anne
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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