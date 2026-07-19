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Previous
Photo 2582
Dragonfly
In our garden and drying up after changing into a dragonfly, you can still see the husk of the waterinsect he came out of. For our theme insects
@jacqbb
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details
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Album
Darkroom
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th July 2026 9:59am
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darkroom-insects
JackieR
ace
What a wonderful thing to see
July 19th, 2026
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