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Dragonfly by thedarkroom
Photo 2582

Dragonfly

In our garden and drying up after changing into a dragonfly, you can still see the husk of the waterinsect he came out of. For our theme insects @jacqbb
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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JackieR ace
What a wonderful thing to see
July 19th, 2026  
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