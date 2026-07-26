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Lobelia tuva by thedarkroom
Photo 2590

Lobelia tuva

I took this photo in the botanical garden in Utrecht but forgot to take a picture of the name tag. After sending an email to the university of Utrecht I got a compliment on my photo and the name f the plant.
@jacqbb no theme week
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2026  
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