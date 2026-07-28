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Wide Angle by thedarkroom
Photo 2592

Wide Angle

I found this really out of my comfort zone and after lots of reading and different photo shoots have settled on looking through my gazebo for our wide angle theme this week - join us! @koalagardens
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Photo Details

JackieR ace
It's a technique I rarely use, so I found it difficult

I wonder what a wide angle, up high perspective of this view would show us??
July 30th, 2026  
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