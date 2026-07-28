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Photo 2592
Wide Angle
I found this really out of my comfort zone and after lots of reading and different photo shoots have settled on looking through my gazebo for our wide angle theme this week - join us!
@koalagardens
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
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Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th July 2026 4:03pm
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darkroom-wide
JackieR
ace
It's a technique I rarely use, so I found it difficult
I wonder what a wide angle, up high perspective of this view would show us??
July 30th, 2026
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I wonder what a wide angle, up high perspective of this view would show us??