second avatar attempt by thedarkroom
9 / 365

second avatar attempt

does this work better by not being in the same colour theme as the old one?
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Diana ace
This looks fabulous, I like how the black gets paler too. Well done 😊
January 7th, 2020  
Wendy ace
I do like this as well.
January 7th, 2020  
