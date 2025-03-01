1000012476St David's Day by thedragon
1 / 365

1000012476St David's Day

Not the best daffodils but the best that I could get!
Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Sue B

@thedragon
