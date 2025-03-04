Previous
Old faithful. by thedragon
Old faithful.

This cyclamen has to be at least 5 years old. It almost went to the garden in the sky earlier this year as it didn't look as though it would flower. The threat worked!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Sue B

@thedragon
Aimee Ann
What a come back, looks lovely and fresh.
March 4th, 2025  
