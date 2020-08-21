Previous
Pocket Operator by theeyeball
Pocket Operator

Felt bad that I haven't used my "real" camera in a while, so took a bokeh photo of the most interesting thing on my desk.
21st August 2020

Varun Reddy

@theeyeball
