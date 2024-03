Beginnings

The farm begins with the purchase of 40 baby chicks, being raised in three separate garages. The farm began long before this however. We were new friends, bonded by a shared dream. Now, it is our new reality. A reality that is joyful, exciting and quite exhausting all at once. But we are doing it together. We are a community of friends supporting one another, taking care of this precious neglected land, growing nutrient dense food - all while raising lots of kids. Let the adventure begin!