240102.One Word by thefocusshift
2 / 365

240102.One Word

My guiding word for 2024 is "Direction". To me that implies no u-turns, no turning back, no remorse, no regrets.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Ola Sundin

@thefocusshift
