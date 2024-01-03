Previous
240103.Chilly by thefocusshift
240103.Chilly

Jan 3: Chilly
Last night the storms started and today the snow came, or the rain rather. It is just below freezing, or above, and that's how the winter in Malmö is from November to February...
Ola Sundin

