Old Buddy Taffy by theimagepunk
Old Buddy Taffy

I thought a fitting first upload is a quick snap of my old buddy Taffy. She's almost blind and pretty deaf, but can still let the postie know what she thinks! Taffy has been my constant companion for 13 years.
Andy

