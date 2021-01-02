Previous
Next
Oh my, what a pain! by theimagepunk
2 / 365

Oh my, what a pain!

Hi all, Happy New Year. Sorry to post this pic but it really is a last resort.

I joined yesterday, upgraded to Ace and then promptly forgot my password (It's an age thing!).

This account is a temp so I can post in the discussions. Unfortunately when I do try to post in the discussions, I get an error message saying that the 'Thread could not be started'. I checked the FB group and Twitter feeds, and both seem to be neglected or abandoned. So, this appears to be my only option for contact.

I have whitelisted the 365project.org domain and tried the reset a few times, but I don't receive the email. It's not in spam.

I receive emails from others so I know my email account is fine [imagepunk.com].

@scrivna, Ross, I have emailed you a couple of times with the details. Appreciate it was a holiday yesterday, and from what I can gather, you are now in Canada not England, so a significant time difference, but I do need your help please.

My locked account is http://365project.org/imagepunk/365

Thanks in advance

Andy
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Andy

@theimagepunk
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise