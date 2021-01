Oh my, what a pain!

Hi all, Happy New Year. Sorry to post this pic but it really is a last resort.I joined yesterday, upgraded to Ace and then promptly forgot my password (It's an age thing!).This account is a temp so I can post in the discussions. Unfortunately when I do try to post in the discussions, I get an error message saying that the 'Thread could not be started'. I checked the FB group and Twitter feeds, and both seem to be neglected or abandoned. So, this appears to be my only option for contact.I have whitelisted the 365project.org domain and tried the reset a few times, but I don't receive the email. It's not in spam.I receive emails from others so I know my email account is fine [imagepunk.com]. @scrivna , Ross, I have emailed you a couple of times with the details. Appreciate it was a holiday yesterday, and from what I can gather, you are now in Canada not England, so a significant time difference, but I do need your help please.My locked account is http://365project.org/imagepunk/365 Thanks in advanceAndy