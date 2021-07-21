Previous
A Day Full of Yellow by thekimfluence
A Day Full of Yellow

Jeff and I went out for the day. These flowers were next to the local bookshop. They captured the mood perfectly.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Kim Forman

@thekimfluence
