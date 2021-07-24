Sign up
4 / 365
Reflection of Stress
I find myself under an amount of pressure that feels unbearable. I will find a way through. I just don't know how yet.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Kim Forman
@thekimfluence
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3
Taken
24th July 2021 1:32pm
