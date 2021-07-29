Previous
Mixed Light by thekimfluence
Mixed Light

I have always avoided mixed light situations, because that's what you DO, right?

But lately, I've seen some gorgeous examples of rule breaking. I decided to take my book light, and turn to the window at an angle, with the glass door behind me.
Kim Forman

