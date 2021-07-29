Sign up
9 / 365
Mixed Light
I have always avoided mixed light situations, because that's what you DO, right?
But lately, I've seen some gorgeous examples of rule breaking. I decided to take my book light, and turn to the window at an angle, with the glass door behind me.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
