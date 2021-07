Investing in a New Direction

I've been focused on brand photography for the last few years and have felt like I'm fighting an uphill battle to get it going.



I suddenly remembered why I started branding in the first place was because I wanted to work with women, because I want them to feel seen. So I'm refocusing on portraits. Which means my work will be printed. Which means I needed a better monitor.



I'm excited and nervous. That usually means something good is coming.