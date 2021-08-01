Previous
Next
Watery Reflections I by thekimfluence
11 / 365

Watery Reflections I

I found a clear glass jar and decided fill it up with water and experiment with taking photos of small prints looking through it.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Kim Forman

@thekimfluence
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise