The Slow Process by thekimfluence
13 / 365

The Slow Process

I'm playing with hybrid photography. This tray filled with water is currently in my freezer. I thought I would be able to work with it this afternoon, but it's been almost 12 hours and the ice has barely started to form.

The wait is killing me.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Kim Forman

@thekimfluence
3% complete

