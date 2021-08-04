Previous
Next
Cracked I by thekimfluence
14 / 365

Cracked I

My first effort with cracked ice prints. I am pretty pleased with the results. Next time, I'll use a photo where the hair is more separated from the background.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Kim Forman

@thekimfluence
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise