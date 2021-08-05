Previous
Still Life with Cherries by thekimfluence
15 / 365

Still Life with Cherries

I have been wanting to take the 2lilowls food photography class for several years. I finally purchased it a few days ago and it's everything I imagined it would be.

This is my first set up after watching about a third of the lessons.

All my photos for this challenge are from my cell phone, but most of what I took today was on my Canon. I can't wait to see how they came out!
