Still Life with Cherries
I have been wanting to take the 2lilowls food photography class for several years. I finally purchased it a few days ago and it's everything I imagined it would be.
This is my first set up after watching about a third of the lessons.
All my photos for this challenge are from my cell phone, but most of what I took today was on my Canon. I can't wait to see how they came out!
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Kim Forman
@thekimfluence
