Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
17 / 365
Dried Lavender with Earthy Vase
I don't usually do still life in artificial light. It's just not the same as sunlight for this purpose. But given that I hadn't done a photo today, and the sun set 2 hours ago, I decided to try it.
I'm not unhappy with it, but I'm looking forward to shooting it again tomorrow morning.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Forman
@thekimfluence
17
photos
3
followers
5
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3
Taken
8th August 2021 10:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close