Previous
Next
Dried Lavender with Earthy Vase by thekimfluence
17 / 365

Dried Lavender with Earthy Vase

I don't usually do still life in artificial light. It's just not the same as sunlight for this purpose. But given that I hadn't done a photo today, and the sun set 2 hours ago, I decided to try it.

I'm not unhappy with it, but I'm looking forward to shooting it again tomorrow morning.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Kim Forman

@thekimfluence
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise