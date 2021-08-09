Previous
Dried Lavender with Earthy Vase by thekimfluence
18 / 365

Dried Lavender with Earthy Vase

Shot this again with natural light and a reflector. I'm surprised it's not more of a drastic difference than there is. It's definitely there, but I expected it to be very different.

Obviously, the editing was part of it, but still, it's interesting.
Kim Forman

