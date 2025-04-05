Previous
Next
Aperture Bashful Arrival 151330 by thenewlab
8 / 365

Aperture Bashful Arrival 151330

5 weeks old, loves being held, and this is her shy look!
This is the first I have had of this bread. They are called Teddies.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Nonlinear School

@thenewlab
Signed up two years ago. Is has likely been removed by now and cannot find password or UID or email. so created another account and...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact