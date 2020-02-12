Previous
Flowers of Devotion by theoldfart
2 / 365

Flowers of Devotion

I had in mind this particular vendor of flowers where I wanted to take pictures. Situated on a busy street, it was difficult to get the correct angle and distance and I had to do the best I could.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

The Old Fart

@theoldfart
