17 / 365
Abandoned
Saw an old car yesterday in a prominent locality. Someone has obviously towed it here and left it rather than take the trouble to get it scrapped.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
The Old Fart
@theoldfart
365
Canon EOS 600D
28th February 2020 6:05pm
car
old
abandoned
