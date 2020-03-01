Previous
Time to go home by theoldfart
19 / 365

Time to go home

I must admit that this shot is only a consistency shot - I didn't want to miss my daily upload. Had been out the whole day with chores and remembered about photography on my way home.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

The Old Fart

@theoldfart
