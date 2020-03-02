Previous
Abandoned by theoldfart
Abandoned

Looks like this 3-wheeler had an incident with fire. It has been parked on the side of this road for quite a few weeks now, maybe abandoned or maybe the case is with the cops and the insurance.
2nd March 2020

The Old Fart

