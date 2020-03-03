Previous
Abandoned by theoldfart
21 / 365

Abandoned

Came across this abandoned stone quarry near Sinnar (Nashik) on the highway.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

The Old Fart

@theoldfart
5% complete

