Left or Right? by theoldfart
Left or Right?

This is a strategically placed temple at the Y junction on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway. Behind the camera is Ahmednagar, towards the right is Pune and the smaller road towards the left leads to Sholapur.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

The Old Fart

