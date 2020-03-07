Sign up
What's Cooking
A traditional coal fired stove with a deep frier getting ready to do its stuff.
Although it doesn't seem so, the flames produced by these stoves are fiercely hot and violent.
Found this in a road side eatery in a small town called Pachora near Jalgaon in Maharashtra in India.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Tags
food
,
india
,
stove
,
coal
,
tandoor
