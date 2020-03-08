Previous
Next
Festive Cheer by theoldfart
25 / 365

Festive Cheer

A bar in Koregaon Park in Pune, India, has created a Christmas Tree from beer bottles.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

The Old Fart

@theoldfart
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise