Traditional Sweet by theoldfart
Traditional Sweet

This dish is called "Gevar" and is cooked only during Holi (which happens to be today) by Sindhis, a smallish business oriented Hindu community in India. It looks like another common Indian dish called Jalebi but this is not the same.
9th March 2020

The Old Fart

@theoldfart
