26 / 365
Traditional Sweet
This dish is called "Gevar" and is cooked only during Holi (which happens to be today) by Sindhis, a smallish business oriented Hindu community in India. It looks like another common Indian dish called Jalebi but this is not the same.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
The Old Fart
@theoldfart
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
9th March 2020 9:01pm
Tags
india
,
festive food
