Shutting down by theoldfart
27 / 365

Shutting down

Workers shutting down their equipment on the day Corona lockdown was announced.

I didn't have my camera with me but the sight was too good to miss so I captured this scene with my phone.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

The Old Fart

@theoldfart
