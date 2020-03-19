Previous
Next
WFH by theoldfart
27 / 365

WFH

Meeting to plan WFH prior to lockdown in the office of my friends.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

The Old Fart

@theoldfart
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise