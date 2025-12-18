Previous
Watercolour 2.1 by theonlyrealeddieoliver
4 / 365

Watercolour 2.1

Last of this terms coursework done this morning at 4am. There's much room for improvement but I was happy with the hand. Difficult subject hands.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Theonlyrealeddieo...

@theonlyrealeddieoliver
