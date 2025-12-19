Previous
This is just a sketch by theonlyrealeddieoliver
5 / 365

This is just a sketch

The weakest artists response I've produced yet. It was an extension task so it's gotta be worth something to me though.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Theonlyrealeddieo...

@theonlyrealeddieoliver
1% complete

