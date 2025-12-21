Sign up
Fundamental.
Learning watercolours. Practicing something called the flat wash. The intent is to leave no brush marks. Two out of three ain't bad. The green wasn't wet enough.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Tags
#art
,
#fundamentals
,
#watercolour.
