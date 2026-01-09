Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
9 / 365
Medieval Church Gargoyle
Did you know that a gargoyle is used as a water spout to wick water from the church roof? I wish I had caught this one in the act
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pammy
@thepamjoy
My goal for this year is to learn how to take my camera off auto, take some amazing pics and look up when I'm...
10
photos
0
followers
2
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th January 2026 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#church
,
#gargoyle
,
#norfolk
,
#medieval
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close