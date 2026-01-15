Previous
Next
Knife Angel by thepamjoy
14 / 365

Knife Angel

Made from surrendered weapons and now back in Shropshire Sculpture Park
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Pammy

@thepamjoy
My goal for this year is to learn how to take my camera off auto, take some amazing pics and look up when I'm...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57
WOW !
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact