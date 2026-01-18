Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Still Life
Contemplating on Still Life
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
4
2
Pammy
@thepamjoy
My goal for this year is to learn how to take my camera off auto, take some amazing pics and look up when I'm...
15
photos
1
followers
2
following
4% complete
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th January 2026 5:43pm
Public
Tags
#books
,
#life
,
#still
,
#journal
JeannieC57
Starred !
The lighting is beautiful !!!
January 18th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Great composition, love the way you used the light.
January 18th, 2026
Pammy
@jeanniec57
thank you
January 18th, 2026
Pammy
@howozzie
thank you
January 18th, 2026
