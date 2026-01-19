Previous
Devotion by thepamjoy
16 / 365

Devotion

My mom was a keen cross stitcher and created this for me around 20 years ago. Isn't she beautiful!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Pammy

@thepamjoy
My goal for this year is to learn how to take my camera off auto, take some amazing pics and look up when I'm...
4% complete

Photo Details

