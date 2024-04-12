The Joy of Working with Canines

Working at Canine PT and Me was a deeply rewarding experience. Being part of a team that is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs with hip dysplasia was inspiring. I had the opportunity to witness the remarkable progress of our canine patients, from their first therapy for dogs with hip dysplasia session to their improved mobility and quality of life. The collaborative environment, combined with the genuine care and expertise of our therapists, made every day meaningful and impactful. It was a privilege to be a part of such a dedicated team, making a difference in the lives of dogs and their owners.