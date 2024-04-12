The Joy of Working with Canines by therapyfordogswithhipdysplasia
1 / 365

The Joy of Working with Canines

Working at Canine PT and Me was a deeply rewarding experience. Being part of a team that is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs with hip dysplasia was inspiring. I had the opportunity to witness the remarkable progress of our canine patients, from their first therapy for dogs with hip dysplasia session to their improved mobility and quality of life. The collaborative environment, combined with the genuine care and expertise of our therapists, made every day meaningful and impactful. It was a privilege to be a part of such a dedicated team, making a difference in the lives of dogs and their owners.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Kelsey Jacobs

@therapyfordogswithhipdysplasia
Working at Canine PT and Me was incredibly fulfilling. The team's dedication to improving the lives of dogs with hip dysplasia was palpable every day....
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise