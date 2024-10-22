Meet our Handsome Winston!

Meet Winston! 🐾 This handsome Corgi comes to rehab to support his body from his IVDD symptoms. He has some weakness, and is working hard to increase his proprioception. Proprioception is the reason we’re able to move freely without consciously thinking about our environment. (Example: being able to walk without looking at your feet or being able touch your ears with your eyes closed.) His targeted wellness program is designed specifically to address this have help improve his balance, strength and overall quality of life. Let's welcome Winston to our pack! 😍